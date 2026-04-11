Waterford Graded School District

Waterford Graded School District

Subscribe

Our mission

Waterford Graded School District is dedicated to fostering a supportive learning environment that empowers students to achieve academic excellence, develop critical thinking skills, and become responsible citizens in a diverse community.
Past events
Past events
The Day the Internet Died
Event
The Day the Internet Died
Apr 10 - Apr 11 | 2 dates & times
611 W Main St, Waterford, WI 53185, USA

Our website

https://www.waterford.k12.wi.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by