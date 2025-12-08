Watermelon Sisters Inc
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Watermelon Sisters Inc

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Watermelon Sisters Inc

Our mission

Watermelon Sisters Inc. provides humanitarian aid in Gaza, focusing on delivering clean water, food, and essential supplies to those in need, driven by a commitment to support vulnerable communities and promote social justice.
Events
Events
Colors of Resilience - A Tribute to Gaza Through Visual Art
Event
Colors of Resilience - A Tribute to Gaza Through Visual Art
Jun 20, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
Fulton Street Collective 1821 W Hubbard St Unit 307, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
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More ways to support us
Humanitarian Fund
Donation
Humanitarian Fund
Families in Gaza are facing extreme shortages of basic necessities, and skyrocketing prices have made it nearly impossible for many to afford even the most essential items. With clean water and food increasingly out of reach, especially for children and vulnerable communities, your support can mean the difference between survival and suffering. Every donation helps deliver critical aid where it's needed most.
Donate today
Girl’s Tatreez | Girl’s Wellness & Empowerment
Donation
Girl’s Tatreez | Girl’s Wellness & Empowerment
Girl’s Tatreez | Girl’s Wellness & Empowerment brings together Palestinian girls for creativity, healing, and connection. Your gift supports supplies, wellness activities, and safe spaces where girls can learn, share, and grow together. 🧵Girl’s tatreez class sponsorship - $135 per classGirl’s wellness and empowerment class sponsorship - $170 per classYour name/logo will be included in the classroom . You also have the opportunity to write a message to the girls. Pictures will be provided. Every contribution goes toward Gaza’s girls—nurturing their voices, confidence, and cultural pride through tatreez and community care. Thank you for standing with them and with Watermelon Sisters❤️🍉
Donate today
Art Therapy for Women & Girls in Gaza
Donation
Art Therapy for Women & Girls in Gaza
Donate today

Our website

https://www.watermelonsisters.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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