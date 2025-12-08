Watermelon Sisters Inc

Donation

Girl’s Tatreez | Girl’s Wellness & Empowerment

Girl’s Tatreez | Girl’s Wellness & Empowerment brings together Palestinian girls for creativity, healing, and connection. Your gift supports supplies, wellness activities, and safe spaces where girls can learn, share, and grow together. 🧵Girl’s tatreez class sponsorship - $135 per classGirl’s wellness and empowerment class sponsorship - $170 per classYour name/logo will be included in the classroom . You also have the opportunity to write a message to the girls. Pictures will be provided. Every contribution goes toward Gaza’s girls—nurturing their voices, confidence, and cultural pride through tatreez and community care. Thank you for standing with them and with Watermelon Sisters❤️🍉