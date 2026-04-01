Wayfinder Initiative Ms

Wayfinder Initiative Ms

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Wayfinder Initiative empowers Mississippi educators through professional development and collaborative leadership, addressing challenges in education to foster effective teaching and learning environments for all students.
Past events
Past events
ESports Open Play
Event
ESports Open Play
Apr 1 - Apr 29 | 5 dates & times
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Coffee & Puzzles
Event
Coffee & Puzzles
Apr 13 - Apr 27 | 3 dates & times
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Rocket League ESports Tournament
Event
Rocket League ESports Tournament
Apr 24, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Trivia Night
Event
Trivia Night
Apr 24, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Easter Cookie Decorating Workshop
Event
Easter Cookie Decorating Workshop
Mar 28, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Trivia Night
Event
Trivia Night
Feb 28 - Mar 27 | 2 dates & times
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
ESports Open Play
Event
ESports Open Play
Mar 4 - Mar 25 | 4 dates & times
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Craft Swap & Supply Share 🎨✨
Event
Craft Swap & Supply Share 🎨✨
Mar 21, 1:00 - 4:00 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Family STEM Night
Event
Family STEM Night
Mar 13, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Gulf Coast Educational Leadership Collaborative
Event
Gulf Coast Educational Leadership Collaborative
Mar 12, 10:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
Hoppy Easter Paint Night
Event
Hoppy Easter Paint Night
Mar 6, 5:30 - 7:30 PM CST
15096 Creosote Rd, Gulfport, MS 39503, USA
More ways to support us
Fund a Field Trip
Donation
Fund a Field Trip
Fund a Field Trip to the Wayfinder STEM HubEvery student deserves access to hands-on, future-ready learning.Several local schools on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have expressed interest in bringing their students to the Wayfinder STEM Hub — but some simply do not have the financial resources to make it possible.For just $12–$15 per student, we can provide a half-day immersive STEM field trip experience that includes robotics, engineering challenges, coding, drones, esports learning, and real-world problem solving.Your donation helps close the opportunity gap.• $150 supports 10 students• $300 supports 20 students• $750 sponsors an entire classWayfinder Initiative MS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.Together, we can ensure that access to opportunity is not determined by a school’s budget.Thank you for investing in Gulf Coast students and their futures.
Donate today
Homeschool Co-Op Payments
Donation
Homeschool Co-Op Payments
Homeschool Co-Op Payments help keep our shared learning space steady and accessible. This form is for homeschool co-op group payments only. Please enter the exact total amount due for your group’s registration and include your co-op name, program name, and number of students.By covering your portion here, you help Wayfinder Initiative Ms provide community-rooted education, technology access, and support for marginalized homeschoolers across Mississippi. Together, we build a co-op where every child is seen, prepared, and encouraged. 🌟
Donate today
Sponsor a Student for Summer Innovation Academy
Donation
Sponsor a Student for Summer Innovation Academy
$0 of $79,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.wayfinder-ms.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by