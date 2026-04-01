Wayfinder Initiative Ms

Donation

Fund a Field Trip

Fund a Field Trip to the Wayfinder STEM HubEvery student deserves access to hands-on, future-ready learning.Several local schools on the Mississippi Gulf Coast have expressed interest in bringing their students to the Wayfinder STEM Hub — but some simply do not have the financial resources to make it possible.For just $12–$15 per student, we can provide a half-day immersive STEM field trip experience that includes robotics, engineering challenges, coding, drones, esports learning, and real-world problem solving.Your donation helps close the opportunity gap.• $150 supports 10 students• $300 supports 20 students• $750 sponsors an entire classWayfinder Initiative MS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.Together, we can ensure that access to opportunity is not determined by a school’s budget.Thank you for investing in Gulf Coast students and their futures.