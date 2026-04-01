Homeschool Co-Op Payments
Homeschool Co-Op Payments help keep our shared learning space steady and accessible. This form is for homeschool co-op group payments only. Please enter the exact total amount due for your group’s registration and include your co-op name, program name, and number of students.By covering your portion here, you help Wayfinder Initiative Ms provide community-rooted education, technology access, and support for marginalized homeschoolers across Mississippi. Together, we build a co-op where every child is seen, prepared, and encouraged. 🌟