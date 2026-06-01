Wayne County Protective Agency, Inc. dba Fair Haven
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Wayne County Protective Agency, Inc. dba Fair Haven

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Wayne County Protective Agency, Inc. dba Fair Haven

Our mission

Fair Haven empowers victims of domestic violence through support services, education, and community awareness to break the cycle of abuse. Their mission is to provide safety, healing, and hope for individuals and families affected by violence.
Events
Events
Fair Haven Soccer Tickets Raffle 2026
Raffle
Fair Haven Soccer Tickets Raffle 2026
Jun 1, 8:00 AM - Jul 31, 5:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Fair Haven's King and Queen Pageant
Event
Fair Haven's King and Queen Pageant
Sep 5, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
1580 Sunset Blvd, Jesup, GA 31545, USA
Get your tickets
Fair Haven's Savannah Banana Raffle 2026
Raffle
Fair Haven's Savannah Banana Raffle 2026
Aug 1, 8:00 AM - Sep 26, 1:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
Flamingo T-shirt
Shop
Flamingo T-shirt
The mission of FAIR Haven (the Wayne County Protective Agency) is to provide a quality 24-hour emergency shelter with comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and their children and to provide education and services to our community to stop the cycle of abuse.
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Our website

https://fairhavenjesup.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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