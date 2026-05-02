W.A.Y.S. Community Development Corp

W.A.Y.S. Community Development Corp

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Our mission

W.A.Y.S. Community Development Corp empowers entrepreneurs and communities through innovative programs, resources, and networking opportunities, fostering economic growth and social change to create sustainable futures for all.
Past events
Past events
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Vendor
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Vendor
May 2, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Exclusive Vendor
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Exclusive Vendor
May 2, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC Business Grindout Session
Event
WAYS CDC Business Grindout Session
May 2 - May 2 | 2 dates & times
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
3rd Annual Breakfast At Kitty's
Event
3rd Annual Breakfast At Kitty's
May 2, 8:00 - 10:00 AM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Official Sponsorship
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Official Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Official Vendor
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Official Vendor
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $10K Sponsorship
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $10K Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Sponsorship
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Affiliate Sponsorship
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Affiliate Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA

Our website

https://wayscommunitydevelopment.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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