W.A.Y.S. Community Development Corp
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
W.A.Y.S. Community Development Corp empowers entrepreneurs and communities through innovative programs, resources, and networking opportunities, fostering economic growth and social change to create sustainable futures for all.
Past events
Past events
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Vendor
May 2, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Exclusive Vendor
May 2, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Event
WAYS CDC Business Grindout Session
May 2 - May 2
| 2 dates & times
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Event
3rd Annual Breakfast At Kitty's
May 2, 8:00 - 10:00 AM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $5K Official Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Official Vendor
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $10K Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $1K Emerging Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
Custom
WAYS CDC BGOS $3K Affiliate Sponsorship
Apr 26, 8:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
8617 S Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90305, USA
See more
Our website
https://wayscommunitydevelopment.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by