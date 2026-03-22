We Deserve Better Foundation

We Deserve Better Foundation

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Our mission

We Deserve Better Foundation supports displaced families in Lebanon by providing essential aid and resources. Through community events like brunches, they raise awareness and funds to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by war.
Past events
Past events
WDBF - Better Days Brunch
Event
WDBF - Better Days Brunch
Mar 22, 12:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Our website

https://www.wedeservebetterfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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