We Deserve Better Foundation
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Our mission
We Deserve Better Foundation supports displaced families in Lebanon by providing essential aid and resources. Through community events like brunches, they raise awareness and funds to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by war.
Past events
Past events
Event
WDBF - Better Days Brunch
Mar 22, 12:00 - 3:00 PM PDT
Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Our website
https://www.wedeservebetterfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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