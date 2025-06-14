WeCode KC
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WeCode KC
Our mission
WeCode KC empowers underserved students by providing access to high-quality tech education, hands-on training, and career pathways in fields like web development, cybersecurity, and AI, fostering the next generation of tech leaders.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Custom
Raspberry PI hardware purchase
Jun 14, 10:00 AM - Jun 15, 12:00 PM CDT
4825 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110, USA
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More ways to support us
Donation
C{}DE 100 = 100 for the Future
$1,270 of $12,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.wecodekc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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