WeCode KC
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WeCode KC

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WeCode KC

Our mission

WeCode KC empowers underserved students by providing access to high-quality tech education, hands-on training, and career pathways in fields like web development, cybersecurity, and AI, fostering the next generation of tech leaders.
Events
Events
Raspberry PI hardware purchase
Custom
Raspberry PI hardware purchase
Jun 14, 10:00 AM - Jun 15, 12:00 PM CDT
4825 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110, USA
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More ways to support us
C{}DE 100 = 100 for the Future
Donation
C{}DE 100 = 100 for the Future
$1,270 of $12,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.wecodekc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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