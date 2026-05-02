Wellington Opportunity Center Inc

Wellington Opportunity Center Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

Wellington Opportunity Center Inc empowers youth in Collingsworth County through community support and programs. Your donations directly enhance our ability to positively impact the lives of local families and foster a brighter future.
Events
Events
2026 Bake Sale
Custom
2026 Bake Sale
May 2, 9:00 AM - May 22, 8:00 PM CDT
817 West Ave, Wellington, TX 79095, USA
Learn more
More ways to support us
Wellington Opportunity Center, Inc GERANIUM Fundraiser 2026
Shop
Wellington Opportunity Center, Inc GERANIUM Fundraiser 2026
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THIS EVENT! OUR GERANIUM FUNDRAISER HAS ENDED! ️All orders were submitted March 31st! We are expecting delivery on April 30th. Your orders will be ready for pickup AFTER NOON on Friday, May 1st thru NOON on Saturday, May 2nd at the Wellington Opportunity Center Building. Please reach out to Diana Bartlett (806)-205-0531 if you need assistance with pick-up or need your delivered. Every donation you make directly supports our mission to serve the youth of Collingsworth County. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of youth and families we serve. Wellington Opportunity Center Inc
View shop

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by