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Wellington Opportunity Center, Inc GERANIUM Fundraiser 2026

THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING THIS EVENT! OUR GERANIUM FUNDRAISER HAS ENDED! ️All orders were submitted March 31st! We are expecting delivery on April 30th. Your orders will be ready for pickup AFTER NOON on Friday, May 1st thru NOON on Saturday, May 2nd at the Wellington Opportunity Center Building. Please reach out to Diana Bartlett (806)-205-0531 if you need assistance with pick-up or need your delivered. Every donation you make directly supports our mission to serve the youth of Collingsworth County. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of youth and families we serve. Wellington Opportunity Center Inc