Wellness Bridge Foundation

Build the Village of Care Fundraiser
Give Hope. Fuel Healing. Every dollar you give helps a woman take one more step through treatment with dignity, support, and faith. Whether it's providing a ride to chemotherapy, a treatment bag filled with essentials, or emotional and spiritual support during recovery—your donation brings comfort, care, and connection. Where Your Gift Goes$25 – Provides wellness materials and encouragement cards for a woman in treatment$60 – Funds a treatment tote with essential items and educational resources$70 – Covers a roundtrip ride to and from a treatment appointment$100 – Supports wellness and nutrition programs for survivors$250+ – Helps launch community programs for children impacted by cancer Why Give?Because no one should miss a treatment due to lack of transportation.Because survivors deserve support long after the last appointment.Because faith, love, and community save lives. Make Your Gift Today!