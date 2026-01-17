Donation

Build the Village of Care Monthly Donation

Build the Village of CareEvery month, individuals and families facing cancer and chronic illness struggle with more than a diagnosis. They face missed treatments because of transportation barriers, empty refrigerators during recovery, and the emotional weight of navigating care alone.At Wellness Bridge Foundation, we believe no one should have to walk that journey alone.Your monthly donation helps us build a Village of Care around every patient through:• Transportation to treatment and medical appointments• Nutritious meals during treatment and recovery• Care Companion support and weekly check-ins• Wellness and survivorship programs• Support for families and caregiversMonthly giving creates sustainable, reliable support that allows us to respond quickly when patients need us most.Because of supporters like you, we’ve already helped provide:• 210+ rides to treatment• 120+ nourishing meals• Ongoing care and support for patients and families in our communityNo gift is too small.•$7..99 can help fund a nourishing Moms Meals$31 can help fund a one-way ride to treatment• $50+ helps us continue building a circle of care around patients and familiesJoin the Village today and help us continue providing care that walks with you.