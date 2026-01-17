Wellness Bridge Foundation

Wellness Bridge Foundation

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Our mission

Wellness Bridge Foundation supports individuals facing cancer and chronic illness by eliminating barriers to treatment and healing, providing rides, meals, and wellness services, ensuring no one faces their journey alone.
Past events
Past events
She's Well Women's Wellness Seminar WBF Survivor Registration
Event
She's Well Women's Wellness Seminar WBF Survivor Registration
Jan 17, 10:00 AM - Jan 22, 12:00 PM EST
3700 Northview Dr, Bowie, MD 20716, USA
More ways to support us
Build the Village of Care Fundraiser
Donation
Build the Village of Care Fundraiser
Give Hope. Fuel Healing. Every dollar you give helps a woman take one more step through treatment with dignity, support, and faith. Whether it's providing a ride to chemotherapy, a treatment bag filled with essentials, or emotional and spiritual support during recovery—your donation brings comfort, care, and connection. Where Your Gift Goes$25 – Provides wellness materials and encouragement cards for a woman in treatment$60 – Funds a treatment tote with essential items and educational resources$70 – Covers a roundtrip ride to and from a treatment appointment$100 – Supports wellness and nutrition programs for survivors$250+ – Helps launch community programs for children impacted by cancer Why Give?Because no one should miss a treatment due to lack of transportation.Because survivors deserve support long after the last appointment.Because faith, love, and community save lives. Make Your Gift Today!
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Build the Village of Care Monthly Donation
Donation
Build the Village of Care Monthly Donation
Build the Village of CareEvery month, individuals and families facing cancer and chronic illness struggle with more than a diagnosis. They face missed treatments because of transportation barriers, empty refrigerators during recovery, and the emotional weight of navigating care alone.At Wellness Bridge Foundation, we believe no one should have to walk that journey alone.Your monthly donation helps us build a Village of Care around every patient through:• Transportation to treatment and medical appointments• Nutritious meals during treatment and recovery• Care Companion support and weekly check-ins• Wellness and survivorship programs• Support for families and caregiversMonthly giving creates sustainable, reliable support that allows us to respond quickly when patients need us most.Because of supporters like you, we’ve already helped provide:• 210+ rides to treatment• 120+ nourishing meals• Ongoing care and support for patients and families in our communityNo gift is too small.•$7..99 can help fund a nourishing Moms Meals$31 can help fund a one-way ride to treatment• $50+ helps us continue building a circle of care around patients and familiesJoin the Village today and help us continue providing care that walks with you.
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Donate to Support a Child
Donation
Donate to Support a Child
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Our website

https://www.wellnessbf.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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