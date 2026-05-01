West Hill School Parent Teacher Organization

Donation

THE UN-FUNDRAISER

👂🏽We've heard your pleas! Your West Hill PTO is introducing the revolutionary...🎉🎉UN-FUNDRAISER!🎉🎉Instead of trying to convince Grandma she really needs another roll of holiday wrapping paper in July🫠 or running to Stop & Shop for last minute cupcakes 😨 for the bake sale, you can make a one-time, tax-deductible donation directly to the West Hill PTO.The best part: 100% of your donation goes directly to our school! That's more money for student programs, teacher support, and all the cool stuff that makes West Hill awesome, without a single mini-muffin in sight🙃.Your Donation Means: 👉🏽 No more guilt about forgetting those Box Tops 👉🏽Zero sticky situations from forgotten bake sale treats 👉🏽More time to do anything other than fundraising 👉🏽And most importantly, direct support for every West Hill student.💛💙Thank you for helping us make West Hill great, one hassle-free donation at a time! 💙💛(This fundraiser is voluntary. Participation can be in lieu of, or in addition to any other fundraisers throughout the year.)**Please note that you may still receive fundraising notifications via PTO announcements.**