West Hill School Parent Teacher Organization
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West Hill School Parent Teacher Organization

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West Hill School Parent Teacher Organization

Our mission

The West Hill School PTO fosters community spirit by organizing events and fundraising activities that enhance the educational experience for students and families, ensuring memorable moments and support for school initiatives.
Events
Events
3rd Grade Breakfast Friday, May 22 @ West Hill
Event
3rd Grade Breakfast Friday, May 22 @ West Hill
May 22, 9:15 - 10:00 AM EDT
95 Cronin Dr, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
THE UN-FUNDRAISER
Donation
THE UN-FUNDRAISER
👂🏽We've heard your pleas! Your West Hill PTO is introducing the revolutionary...🎉🎉UN-FUNDRAISER!🎉🎉Instead of trying to convince Grandma she really needs another roll of holiday wrapping paper in July🫠 or running to Stop & Shop for last minute cupcakes 😨 for the bake sale, you can make a one-time, tax-deductible donation directly to the West Hill PTO.The best part: 100% of your donation goes directly to our school! That's more money for student programs, teacher support, and all the cool stuff that makes West Hill awesome, without a single mini-muffin in sight🙃.Your Donation Means: 👉🏽 No more guilt about forgetting those Box Tops 👉🏽Zero sticky situations from forgotten bake sale treats 👉🏽More time to do anything other than fundraising 👉🏽And most importantly, direct support for every West Hill student.💛💙Thank you for helping us make West Hill great, one hassle-free donation at a time! 💙💛(This fundraiser is voluntary. Participation can be in lieu of, or in addition to any other fundraisers throughout the year.)**Please note that you may still receive fundraising notifications via PTO announcements.**
Donate today
School Enrichment Fund
Donation
School Enrichment Fund
Your partnership helps the West Hill PTO fund essential programs, teacher support, and enrichment activities that make our school community thrive without traditional fundraising overhead.By contributing directly through our secure Zeffy donation platform, 100% of your donation goes straight to West Hill Elementary, no fees, no products, just impact.Your business donation helps provide:✅ Educational programs and classroom resources✅ Teacher appreciation initiatives✅ Family and community events that bring West Hill togetherIn appreciation, business supporters will be recognized in our school communications, event signage, and on our PTO social media 💙💛 Together, we can continue making West Hill a place where students learn, grow, and shine with your company proudly standing behind them. 💛💙Make your tax-deductible donation today.
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Custom
Munson's Invoice
Use this form to submit payment for your Munson’s Chocolates order. Please find your name and amount due below! Please pay as soon as possible since orders are being arriving next week. Thank you for your support! Please review your invoice details carefully and complete all required fields so we can process your order smoothly. Thank you for supporting our school community and keeping our programs going.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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