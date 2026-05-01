West Hill School Parent Teacher Organization

School Enrichment Fund
Your partnership helps the West Hill PTO fund essential programs, teacher support, and enrichment activities that make our school community thrive without traditional fundraising overhead.By contributing directly through our secure Zeffy donation platform, 100% of your donation goes straight to West Hill Elementary, no fees, no products, just impact.Your business donation helps provide:✅ Educational programs and classroom resources✅ Teacher appreciation initiatives✅ Family and community events that bring West Hill togetherIn appreciation, business supporters will be recognized in our school communications, event signage, and on our PTO social media 💙💛 Together, we can continue making West Hill a place where students learn, grow, and shine with your company proudly standing behind them. 💛💙Make your tax-deductible donation today.