West Jordan Concert Band

Donation

End-Of-Season Pops and Housekeeping

🌟 Join us in making musical moments! 🌟At West Jordan Community Band and West Jordan Winds, the board and directors are incredibly grateful for our musicians who have dedicated countless hours to develop a welcoming, warm ensemble. We are proud to participate in this tuition-free program that shares high level music with the Salt Lake valley.WJCB and WJW would love to cap off our season with a Pops concert featuring contemporary music for all to enjoy. We find ourselves fortunate that as the fiscal year comes to a close, donations are not required to keep our ensemble performing and growing. However, in order for us to have a broader selection of contemporary music, a larger budget is needed.Additionally, WJCB and WJW like to provide a donation to the sites that house our rehearsals. Building power, maintenance, and rental fees quickly add up when holding gatherings of over 100 musicians. Donations ensure we may provide appropriate areas with effective acoustics for our ensemble. This donation will go directly to:Music Literature: Purchasing modern, popular music for our concert on May 29, 2026.Rehearsal Spaces: Allowing those that share spaces with us be reasonably accommodated for their area.WJCB and WJW love you! Thank you for considering.