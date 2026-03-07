West Knoxville Foundation

West Knoxville Foundation

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

West Knoxville Foundation fosters community growth by supporting the construction of a masjid, community center, and high school in West Knoxville, aiming to create a vital hub for education, faith, and fellowship for all residents.
Past events
Past events
Annual Ramadan Fundraiser 2026
Event
Annual Ramadan Fundraiser 2026
Mar 7, 5:30 - 8:15 PM EST
724 Foxvue Rd SW, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
2025 Ramadan Fundraiser
Event
2025 Ramadan Fundraiser
Mar 2, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
724 Foxvue Rd SW, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
West Knoxville Masjid Lunch
Event
West Knoxville Masjid Lunch
Mar 3, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EST
9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
WKF Monthly Donors
$21,000 of $500,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://westknoxfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by