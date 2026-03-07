West Knoxville Foundation
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Our mission
West Knoxville Foundation fosters community growth by supporting the construction of a masjid, community center, and high school in West Knoxville, aiming to create a vital hub for education, faith, and fellowship for all residents.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual Ramadan Fundraiser 2026
Mar 7, 5:30 - 8:15 PM EST
724 Foxvue Rd SW, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
Event
2025 Ramadan Fundraiser
Mar 2, 6:00 - 8:00 PM EST
724 Foxvue Rd SW, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
Event
West Knoxville Masjid Lunch
Mar 3, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EST
9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37922, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
WKF Monthly Donors
$21,000 of $500,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://westknoxfoundation.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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