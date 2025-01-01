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WPO Plant Sale - Student Shopping E-Wallet

Give your West Wildcat a fun way to shop the Plant Sale 🪴Add funds to your student’s e-wallet so they can choose plants during their class visit without carrying cash. The kiddos are always excited to pick out beautiful flowers for moms, grandmas, or someone special. We have simplified the sale this year and all items will be available for $5 each.Your purchase supports West ElementaryEvery order helps the West Parent Organization provide events and extras that bring our school community together 🌱