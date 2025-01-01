West Parent Organization
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West Parent Organization

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West Parent Organization

Our mission

The West Parent Organization fosters community engagement and support for West Elementary School, organizing events like the Fun Fair to enhance student experiences and strengthen family involvement in education.
More ways to support us
WPO Spring Plant Pre-Sale
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WPO Spring Plant Pre-Sale
Welcome to our online plant pre-sale shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟West Parent Organization
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WPO Plant Sale - Student Shopping E-Wallet
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WPO Plant Sale - Student Shopping E-Wallet
Give your West Wildcat a fun way to shop the Plant Sale 🪴Add funds to your student’s e-wallet so they can choose plants during their class visit without carrying cash. The kiddos are always excited to pick out beautiful flowers for moms, grandmas, or someone special. We have simplified the sale this year and all items will be available for $5 each.Your purchase supports West ElementaryEvery order helps the West Parent Organization provide events and extras that bring our school community together 🌱
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/groups/westparentcrystallake/

Contact information

[email protected]
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