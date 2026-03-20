West Virginia Restorative Justice Project Inc

West Virginia Restorative Justice Project Inc

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Our mission

The West Virginia Restorative Justice Project promotes healing and accountability through restorative practices, fostering dialogue among victims, offenders, and communities to repair harm and restore relationships.
Events
Events
Restorative Justice Summit: This is How We Do It
Event
Restorative Justice Summit: This is How We Do It
Jun 26, 8:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
101 Law School Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://wvrjp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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