West Virginia Restorative Justice Project Inc
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Our mission
The West Virginia Restorative Justice Project promotes healing and accountability through restorative practices, fostering dialogue among victims, offenders, and communities to repair harm and restore relationships.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Restorative Justice Summit: This is How We Do It
Jun 26, 8:30 - 5:00 PM EDT
101 Law School Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506, USA
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Our website
https://wvrjp.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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