Westchester Oratorio Society Inc
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Westchester Oratorio Society Inc

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Westchester Oratorio Society Inc

Our mission

The Westchester Oratorio Society enriches the community through choral music, offering performances that inspire and connect people. They promote musical excellence and foster appreciation for diverse musical traditions in a welcoming environment.
Past events
Past events
Pagans, Pitchforks & Psalms
Event
Pagans, Pitchforks & Psalms
May 9, 7:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
605 Millwood Rd, Mt Kisco, NY 10549, USA
Celebrate Spring with the REIT DUO
Event
Celebrate Spring with the REIT DUO
Mar 21, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
111 Spring St, South Salem, NY 10590, USA

Our website

https://www.westchesteroratorio.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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