Westchester Oratorio Society Inc
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Westchester Oratorio Society Inc
Our mission
The Westchester Oratorio Society enriches the community through choral music, offering performances that inspire and connect people. They promote musical excellence and foster appreciation for diverse musical traditions in a welcoming environment.
Past events
Past events
Event
Pagans, Pitchforks & Psalms
May 9, 7:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
605 Millwood Rd, Mt Kisco, NY 10549, USA
Event
Celebrate Spring with the REIT DUO
Mar 21, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
111 Spring St, South Salem, NY 10590, USA
Our website
https://www.westchesteroratorio.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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