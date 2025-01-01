Westmore Association Inc

Membership

Westmore Association Membership

Help us retain the beauty of the Willoughby Lake area year round by becoming a member of the Westmore Association. Our mission is to promote, develop, and conserve the natural resources and community life in the Westmore area. • Trail Maintenance • Lake stewardship and water quality initiatives • The Willoughby Lake Greeter Program, that welcomes visitors and helps keep our lake clean, safe, and enjoyable for all. • Scholarships for Local Students Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀