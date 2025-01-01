Westside Business Association

Westside Business Association

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Our mission

The Westside Business Association empowers local businesses in Corpus Christi by fostering unity, attracting opportunities, and enhancing community pride through collaboration and support. We believe strong neighborhoods begin with thriving businesses.
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Westside Business Association's Memberships
Membership
Westside Business Association's Memberships
Join our community of business owners and supporters today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝WBA Mission Statement:"At the heart of the Corpus Christi Westside Business Association is a commitment to unity, progress, and empowerment. Our mission is to support local businesses, attract new opportunities, and uplift the Westside through collaboration and community pride. We value integrity, inclusivity, and the belief that strong neighborhoods start with strong businesses."Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Our website

https://wba-cc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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