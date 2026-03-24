Whispering Pines Community Church
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Our mission
Whispering Pines Community Church fosters a welcoming environment in Beach Lake, PA, promoting community engagement through gatherings, outreach events, and diverse activities. Their mission is to build connections and support local needs.
Past events
Past events
Auction
Whispering Pines Spring Basket Auction
Apr 19, 12:00 AM EDT
7 Milanville Rd, Beach Lake, PA 18405, USA
More ways to support us
Event
Annual Christmas Campaign
Annual Christmas Campaign
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Our website
https://beachlakeumc.susumc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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