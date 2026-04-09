Whitefish Bay Garden Club
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Whitefish Bay Garden Club

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Whitefish Bay Garden Club

Our mission

Since 1958, the Whitefish Bay Garden Club has been protecting natural spaces for wildlife and people, beautifying civic grounds, and stimulating an interest in horticulture and home gardens. Growing a greener village… One garden at a time.
Past events
Past events
Event
President's Dinner 2026
Apr 9, 5:30 PM - May 15, 11:55 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to the Whitefish Bay Garden Club
Please consider a donation to the Whitefish Bay Garden Club.Your generous contribution helps us to raise funds for our village community projects which address educational, environmental, and beautification needs.We have established several projects in our village: incredible enhancements to Silver Spring Park, weeding Klode Park, becoming a Bird City and a Monarch City, supporting Bay Day, establishing the Cahill Butterfly Garden, remembering our neighbors facing hardships through our Forget-Me-Not program, and hosting the first Garden Walk in the Bay in 2017 (and one to come Saturday July 20, 2024!).
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Celebration Stone
As all gardeners know, gardens are a work in progress, requiring regular attention to remain healthy and attractive. A gift of $100.00 enables Whitefish Bay residents, friends and family to have an engraved Celebration Stone placed around the border of the Cahill Park Butterfly Garden, in Silver Spring Park or delivered to your home for use in your own garden. Please consider adding this beautiful stone to one of our gardens or to your home garden. The smooth, natural stones are approximately 10 inches in diameter and vary in color (see examples). For more information and to order your Celebration Stone, please download the below tri-fold brochure and order form. We invite you to email us at [email protected] with any questions or for more information.
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Membership
Membership Dues
Please complete this form to process your annual membership for the Whitefish Bay Garden Club. After dues are paid, membership is valid 06/01 - 05/31 of the following year.After selecting your membership type, the form will say:"Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️" with the option to add an additional percentage. This is NOT required. You may select "Other" and "$0.00". This additional optional donation is how Zeffy is able to offer the platform free to nonprofits.
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Our website

https://www.whitefishbaygardenclub.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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