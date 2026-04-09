Membership

Membership Dues

Please complete this form to process your annual membership for the Whitefish Bay Garden Club. After dues are paid, membership is valid 06/01 - 05/31 of the following year.After selecting your membership type, the form will say:"Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️" with the option to add an additional percentage. This is NOT required. You may select "Other" and "$0.00". This additional optional donation is how Zeffy is able to offer the platform free to nonprofits.