Donate to the Whitefish Bay Garden Club
Please consider a donation to the Whitefish Bay Garden Club.Your generous contribution helps us to raise funds for our village community projects which address educational, environmental, and beautification needs.We have established several projects in our village: incredible enhancements to Silver Spring Park, weeding Klode Park, becoming a Bird City and a Monarch City, supporting Bay Day, establishing the Cahill Butterfly Garden, remembering our neighbors facing hardships through our Forget-Me-Not program, and hosting the first Garden Walk in the Bay in 2017 (and one to come Saturday July 20, 2024!).