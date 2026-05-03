Who Speaks For Me? (WSFM) works with women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people impacted by the criminal legal system to secure safe, stable housing and access the resources needed to return home. We provide direct support, advocate for change, and center lived experience to dismantle barriers to housing and successful reentry. We also work to build a trauma-informed justice system and raise awareness about the intersection of trauma and the rise in incarceration rates among women and LGBTQ+ people.