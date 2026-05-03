Who Speaks For Me?
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Who Speaks For Me?

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Who Speaks For Me?

Our mission

Who Speaks For Me? (WSFM) works with women, girls, and LGBTQ+ people impacted by the criminal legal system to secure safe, stable housing and access the resources needed to return home. We provide direct support, advocate for change, and center lived experience to dismantle barriers to housing and successful reentry. We also work to build a trauma-informed justice system and raise awareness about the intersection of trauma and the rise in incarceration rates among women and LGBTQ+ people.

Past events
Past events
Women Cooking In Prison
Event
Women Cooking In Prison
May 3, 3:00 - 5:05 PM EDT
2111 Decatur Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008, USA
More ways to support us
Who Speaks For Me?
Donation
Who Speaks For Me?
Your donation helps us:Provide housing support for women and LGBTQ+ people impacted by incarcerationHost storytelling and advocacy eventsPay honorariums to directly impacted speakersEducate communities about housing justice and reentryBuild systems-change work led by impacted peopleYour support helps women and LGBTQ+ people impacted by incarceration secure housing, share their stories, and transform carceral systems and barriers to successful reentry.Who Speaks For Me? is led by women and LGBTQ+ people directly impacted by incarceration who are working to transform carceral systems and dismantle barriers to successful reentry.❤️
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Our website

https://www.whospeaks4me.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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