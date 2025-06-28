Wholistic Soul Inc
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Wholistic Soul Inc

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Wholistic Soul Inc

Our mission

Wholistic Soul Inc. is a nonprofit organization working to elevate community in Humanity, Freedom & Joy through total wellbeing - emotional, mental, physical, spiritual, financial & social.
Events
Events
2026 Women's+ Conference - Long Beach
Event
2026 Women's+ Conference - Long Beach
Jun 27, 8:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
Long Beach City College - Room T1200 4901 E Carson St, Long Beach, CA 90808, USA
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More ways to support us
Wholistic Soul Women's+ Conference Sponsorship
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Wholistic Soul Women's+ Conference Sponsorship
Partner with us to nourish the spirit of women+ at the Wholistic Soul Women's+ Conference. Your sponsorship supports a welcoming space where women gather to connect, reflect, and experience joy together. ✨By completing this form, you help make room for deeper conversations, soulful celebration, and shared freedom for every attendee. 🌿 Share your details, choose your level of support, and join our circle of sponsors for this year’s conference.Click on the link to see how things went last year. 2025 WSWC Reel Thanks in advance for your support,Wholistic Soul
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Wholistic Soul Fundraising
Donation
Wholistic Soul Fundraising
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Wholistic Soul is a non-profit organization working to elevate community in Humanity, Freedom & Joy through total wellbeing - emotional, mental, physical, spiritual, financial & social. We have many different programs that help us create the change we need...Our Soulcial Circles for women conference attendees to continue on their journey of self-care and the Young Men's Cohort that holds them accountable to strive for improvement; Our Soulcial Mixers that work to build community, since there is already so much that tears us apart; and Our Soulcial Coaching that creates an environment to help young people work to live their best life. These are just a few of the elements of Wholistic Soul. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact - @wholisticsoulorgVolunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.wholisticsoul.org
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Our website

https://www.wholisticsoul.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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