Wholistic Soul Inc

Donation

Wholistic Soul Fundraising

🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟Wholistic Soul is a non-profit organization working to elevate community in Humanity, Freedom & Joy through total wellbeing - emotional, mental, physical, spiritual, financial & social. We have many different programs that help us create the change we need...Our Soulcial Circles for women conference attendees to continue on their journey of self-care and the Young Men's Cohort that holds them accountable to strive for improvement; Our Soulcial Mixers that work to build community, since there is already so much that tears us apart; and Our Soulcial Coaching that creates an environment to help young people work to live their best life. These are just a few of the elements of Wholistic Soul. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact - @wholisticsoulorgVolunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.wholisticsoul.org