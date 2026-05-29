Wichita Youth Hockey Association
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Wichita Youth Hockey Association
Our mission
The Wichita Youth Hockey Association fosters youth development through hockey, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship while providing a safe and fun environment for players to grow their skills and passion for the game.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Raffle
Riverfest 50/50 Raffle WYHA
May 29, 9:00 AM - Jun 6, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle
Event
Jr Thunder on the Fairways Golf Tournament
Oct 10, 8:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
1931 S Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67209, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.wyhajrthunder.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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