Wichita Youth Hockey Association
organization logo

Wichita Youth Hockey Association

Subscribe

Wichita Youth Hockey Association

Our mission

The Wichita Youth Hockey Association fosters youth development through hockey, promoting teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship while providing a safe and fun environment for players to grow their skills and passion for the game.
Events
Events
Riverfest 50/50 Raffle WYHA
Raffle
Riverfest 50/50 Raffle WYHA
May 29, 9:00 AM - Jun 6, 11:55 PM CDT
View raffle
Jr Thunder on the Fairways Golf Tournament
Event
Jr Thunder on the Fairways Golf Tournament
Oct 10, 8:00 - 12:00 PM CDT
1931 S Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS 67209, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.wyhajrthunder.com/

Contact information

[email protected]

Powered by