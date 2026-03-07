Wiley H Manns Foundation Inc

Wiley H Manns Foundation Inc

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Our mission

The Wiley H Manns Foundation supports veterans and their families through community engagement, fundraising events, and resources, aiming to honor their sacrifices and improve their quality of life.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Golf Tournament Add-Ons
Mar 7, 7:00 AM - Apr 5, 7:00 AM EDT
Blue Star Mothers Golf Tournament & BBQ
Event
Blue Star Mothers Golf Tournament & BBQ
Mar 7, 1:00 - 7:00 PM EST
12711 Silver Dollar Dr, Odessa, FL 33556, USA
50/50 Raffle
Raffle
50/50 Raffle
Dec 9, 6:00 AM - Dec 20, 7:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
Karaoke Auction Event
Event
Karaoke Auction Event
Join us for an evening of community and support at the Karaoke Auction Event. The Wiley H Manns Foundation Inc welcomes you to participate in a night filled with music and generosity. Your participation directly aids our mission to support veterans and their families.The event serves as a crucial platform to raise funds and awareness for the challenges faced by veterans. Together, we can honor their sacrifices and ensure they receive the resources they need.Secure your spot today and contribute to a cause that values dignity and care for those who have served.
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Deep Sea Fishing
Event
Deep Sea Fishing
Go fishing with a Veteran - or 40! Every ticket purchase allows a Veteran to join the trip for FREE. There are 40 tickets for sale at $75 each and there are 40 FREE tickets available for Veterans to claim. If you're buying a ticket and want to bring a Veteran with you, select one ticket for purchase and one FREE ticket for checkout.Everything you need for the trip is included.
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Top Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Event
Top Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Top Golf Tournament FundraiserJoin us at our Top Golf Tournament, a chance to support veterans and their families. This event promises a day of fun and camaraderie, bringing our community together to rally behind those who have served. ⛳️Your participation will help the Wiley H Manns Foundation Inc provide crucial resources and advocacy for veterans, recognizing the challenges they face. Sign up today to make a tangible difference in their lives. We look forward to seeing you there.
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Our website

https://more4veterans.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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