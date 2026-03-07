Event

Karaoke Auction Event

Join us for an evening of community and support at the Karaoke Auction Event. The Wiley H Manns Foundation Inc welcomes you to participate in a night filled with music and generosity. Your participation directly aids our mission to support veterans and their families.The event serves as a crucial platform to raise funds and awareness for the challenges faced by veterans. Together, we can honor their sacrifices and ensure they receive the resources they need.Secure your spot today and contribute to a cause that values dignity and care for those who have served.