William Carey University
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William Carey University

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William Carey University

Our mission

The Donald and Frances Winters School of Music at William Carey University prepares students for leadership roles in music.
Past events
Past events
America 250 Celebration presented by The William Carey Wind Symphony
Event
America 250 Celebration presented by The William Carey Wind Symphony
Apr 30, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Carey Brass Chamber Recital
Event
Carey Brass Chamber Recital
Apr 25, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
William Carey University Orchestra presents: Echoes of Greatness
Event
William Carey University Orchestra presents: Echoes of Greatness
Apr 16, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Carey Piano Ensemble: Spring Concert
Event
Carey Piano Ensemble: Spring Concert
Apr 13, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre presents: Spring Cabaret
Event
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre presents: Spring Cabaret
Apr 12, 3:00 - 4:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Thomas Hall in Concert
Event
Thomas Hall in Concert
Apr 9, 7:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Carey Jazz Fest - Concert & Clinic with Wycliffe Gordon
Event
Carey Jazz Fest - Concert & Clinic with Wycliffe Gordon
Mar 20, 1:00 PM - Mar 24, 3:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre Presents: The Merry Widow
Event
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre Presents: The Merry Widow
Mar 3 - Mar 5 | 2 dates & times
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Curtain Up: A Night on Broadway
Event
Curtain Up: A Night on Broadway
Jan 15, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Ugly Sweater Horn Ensemble
Event
Ugly Sweater Horn Ensemble
Dec 6, 5:00 - 6:00 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Keyboards at Christmas
Event
Keyboards at Christmas
Dec 4, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
A Carey Christmas: Come, Jesus, Come
Event
A Carey Christmas: Come, Jesus, Come
Nov 21 - Nov 22 | 3 dates & times
1508 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Java & Jazz
Event
Java & Jazz
Oct 30, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA

Our website

https://www.wmcarey.edu/

Contact information

[email protected]
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