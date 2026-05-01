William Carey University
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William Carey University
Our mission
The Donald and Frances Winters School of Music at William Carey University prepares students for leadership roles in music.
Past events
Past events
Event
America 250 Celebration presented by The William Carey Wind Symphony
Apr 30, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Carey Brass Chamber Recital
Apr 25, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
William Carey University Orchestra presents: Echoes of Greatness
Apr 16, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Carey Piano Ensemble: Spring Concert
Apr 13, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre presents: Spring Cabaret
Apr 12, 3:00 - 4:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Thomas Hall in Concert
Apr 9, 7:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Carey Jazz Fest - Concert & Clinic with Wycliffe Gordon
Mar 20, 1:00 PM - Mar 24, 3:00 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Carey Opera & Musical Theatre Presents: The Merry Widow
Mar 3 - Mar 5
| 2 dates & times
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Curtain Up: A Night on Broadway
Jan 15, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Ugly Sweater Horn Ensemble
Dec 6, 5:00 - 6:00 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Keyboards at Christmas
Dec 4, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CST
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
A Carey Christmas: Come, Jesus, Come
Nov 21 - Nov 22
| 3 dates & times
1508 Hardy St, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
Event
Java & Jazz
Oct 30, 7:00 - 8:30 PM CDT
710 William Carey Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, USA
See more
Our website
https://www.wmcarey.edu/
Contact information
[email protected]
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