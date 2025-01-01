Membership

The WT1624 Society Membership

In 2025, The William Tucker 1624 Society (WT1624 Society) strengthened its visibility and impact through heritage tours to Angola, stewardship of Tucker Cemetery, educational programming throughout the City of Hampton, partnerships with Run Richmond 1619, leadership involvement with the Fort Monroe Foundation, and the planning and execution of African Landing Day programming at Fort Monroe, including the Society’s scholarship fundraiser and annual commemorative program. These efforts were further reinforced through regional and national speaking engagements, as well as continued relationship building with the Embassy of Angola and the Government of the Republic of Angola.As the Society moves forward, the WT1624 must continue to serve as a trusted source of historical knowledge, not only regarding the Tucker family, but also the broader legacy of the 1619 arrival and the Atlantic Slave Trade. We must share history, promote justice, and uplift our strengths, successes, and unity among all people. Every community has a history, and we should not be afraid to share it. While the next several years may be challenging for many nonprofit organizations, continuing to build on the foundation entrusted to us by our elders will allow the Society to move forward with a stronger presence in our community, strengthen relationships with other nonprofit organizations, and expand educational programs, tours, collaborations, and partnerships throughout Virginia and beyond.Your membership revenue will directly support the Society’s core operations and mission driven work, including administrative and operating expenses, Tucker Cemetery upkeep and preservation, educational programs, collaborative initiatives, and required organizational support costs. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. Ready to make a difference? Join our community of supporters, start your journey by becoming a member today!