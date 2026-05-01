Willow Pond Polocrosse Corporation
organization logo

Willow Pond Polocrosse Corporation

Subscribe
Donate

Willow Pond Polocrosse Corporation

Our mission

Willow Pond Polocrosse Club promotes the sport of polocrosse by providing access to facilities, equipment, and educational opportunities, fostering community engagement and growth for players of all ages and skill levels.
Past events
Past events
Eastern Shore Classic May 2026
Event
Eastern Shore Classic May 2026
May 1, 5:00 PM - May 3, 4:00 PM EDT
13006 Backbone Rd, Princess Anne, MD 21853, USA
Willow Pond Polocrosse March Play Day
Event
Willow Pond Polocrosse March Play Day
Mar 28, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
8379 Bowlend Rd, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, USA
Polocrosse Clinic & Playday with Rahul and Sarah Desai
Event
Polocrosse Clinic & Playday with Rahul and Sarah Desai
Mar 7, 8:00 AM - Mar 8, 4:00 PM EDT
8379 Bowlend Rd, Pocomoke City, MD 21851, USA
Valentine's Day Paper Chase
Event
Valentine's Day Paper Chase
Feb 14, 9:00 - 4:00 PM EST
3816 Old Furnace Rd, Snow Hill, MD 21863, USA
More ways to support us
Donate and support our growing club
Donation
Donate and support our growing club
$805 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Willow Pond Polocrosse Sponsorship Packages
Custom
Willow Pond Polocrosse Sponsorship Packages
Select a sponsorship package to keep polocrosse growing at Willow Pond 🐎 Your support helps us host local matches, offer clinics for new riders, and create safe, welcoming spaces for players of all ages.Every level contributes directly to the field—from practice equipment and horse care to youth training and community outreach. Choose the option that best fits your goals, share your details, and join us in building teamwork, skill, and sportsmanship through polocrosse.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.willowpondpolocrosse.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by