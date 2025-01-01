Willuhelp Inc

Donation

Sponsor Message Backpacks & Reconnection Outreach

Will U Help goes directly to people living on the streets and helps them reconnect with someone from their past who may help them come home.Your gift helps provide rugged, waterproof message backpacks built specifically for the unsheltered. Each backpack includes a message panel and a Sharpie so the person carrying it can write any message they want the world to see.But the backpack is only the beginning.Our deeper mission is reconnection. We ask one simple question:“Who from your past can we help you reconnect with?”When the right person says yes, someone can move from sleeping outside to being off the streets.Your donation helps us provide message backpacks, reach more people on the streets, search for lost loved ones, and create safe first steps toward reconnection.