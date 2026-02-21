Wilmington 209-u Music Boosters

Wilmington 209-u Music Boosters

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Our mission

Wilmington 209-u Music Boosters enriches students' lives through music by providing support, resources, and opportunities for musical growth. They aim to foster a vibrant music community that transforms lives and empowers students through the power of music.
Past events
Past events
Music Ball
Event
Music Ball
Feb 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CST
209 Wildcat Court, Wilmington, IL 60481, USA
More ways to support us
Giving Tree Music Donations for Stevens Intermediate School
Donation
Giving Tree Music Donations for Stevens Intermediate School
🌟 Join us in Making Magic with Music 🌟With Wilmington 209u Music Boosters, we know that change starts with people like you. Every donation made, every act of kindness, every note played, every song sung, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, you will see that music lifts others up, will change lives, and transforms the world!How you can help power our mission:'1.Donate ! Every dollar counts.2.Share ! Share our campaign with your friends, family and on social media.3. Volunteer ! Your time and skills can make an impact too. Visit our Facebook page.Thank you for supporting our music mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Giving Tree Music Donations for Wilmington High School
Donation
Giving Tree Music Donations for Wilmington High School
🌟 Join us in Making Magic with Music 🌟With Wilmington 209u Music Boosters, we know that change starts with people like you. Every donation made, every act of kindness, every note played, every song sung, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, you will see that music lifts others up, will change lives, and transforms the world!How you can help power our mission: 1. Donate ! Every dollar counts.2. Share ! Share our campaign with your friends, family and on social media. 3. Volunteer ! Your time and skills can make an impact too. Visit our Facebook Page.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Giving Tree Music Donations for Bruning Elementary School
Donation
Giving Tree Music Donations for Bruning Elementary School
🌟 Join us in Making Magic with Music 🌟With Wilmington 209u Music Boosters, we know that change starts with people like you. Every donation made, every act of kindness, every note played, every song sung, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, you will see that music lifts others up, will change lives, and transforms the world!How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too. Visit our Facebook page.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/wilmingtonmusicboosters/about

Contact information

[email protected]
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