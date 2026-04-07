withonevoice
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withonevoice

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withonevoice

Our mission

withonevoice is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) professional vocal ensemble whose mission is to provide educational experiences and performances that promote excellence in the choral arts through traditional and innovative programming that seeks to entertain, educate, enrich, and expose performers and audiences to a broad range of vocal styles. Members help build and foster an environment that nurtures community through exploratory learning, individual growth, and service.

Events
Events
Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Lafayette, CO
Event
Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Lafayette, CO
Jun 4, 8:30 AM - Jun 7, 5:30 PM CDT
800 Merlin Dr, Lafayette, CO 80026, USA
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Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Northfield, IL
Event
Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Northfield, IL
Jun 15, 8:30 AM - Jun 18, 5:45 PM CDT
7 Happ Rd E Building, Northfield, IL 60093, USA
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Hold Fast - Macomb, IL
Event
Hold Fast - Macomb, IL
Jul 23, 7:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
COFAC Recital Hall, 1 University Circle, Macomb, IL, USA
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Hold Fast - St. Charles, IL
Event
Hold Fast - St. Charles, IL
Jul 25, 7:30 - 9:00 PM CDT
307 Cedar Ave, St. Charles, IL 60174, USA
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Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Salem, OR
Event
Estill Level 1 and 2 Course Salem, OR
Aug 5, 8:30 AM - Aug 8, 5:45 PM CDT
1910 Church St SE, Salem, OR 97302, USA
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More ways to support us
Donate to withonevoice via Zeffy
Donation
Donate to withonevoice via Zeffy
withonevoice is dedicated to serving the Illinois rural, suburban, and urban communities through performances, educational trainings, and workshops. This is only made possible by the gifts from generous supporters who believe in our mission. This support helps us to train future teachers and singers how to sing all styles of music from classical to pop. It also helps us create and perform new commissioned classical, gospel, musical theatre, contemporary, and popular works that eventually will be available for choirs all over the world to perform.
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Our website

https://www.wovoice.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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