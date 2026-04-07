Our mission
withonevoice is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) professional vocal ensemble whose mission is to provide educational experiences and performances that promote excellence in the choral arts through traditional and innovative programming that seeks to entertain, educate, enrich, and expose performers and audiences to a broad range of vocal styles. Members help build and foster an environment that nurtures community through exploratory learning, individual growth, and service.
Our website
https://www.wovoice.org/
Contact information