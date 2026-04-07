Donation

Donate to withonevoice via Zeffy

withonevoice is dedicated to serving the Illinois rural, suburban, and urban communities through performances, educational trainings, and workshops. This is only made possible by the gifts from generous supporters who believe in our mission. This support helps us to train future teachers and singers how to sing all styles of music from classical to pop. It also helps us create and perform new commissioned classical, gospel, musical theatre, contemporary, and popular works that eventually will be available for choirs all over the world to perform.