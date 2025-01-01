Sam Walker’s American Tavern and the Kiwanis Club of Woburn invite you to sponsor our annual Flag Day Festival, which will take place on June 13th, at Library Park Field in Woburn. This free event is a long-standing tradition and a beloved occasion for the Woburn community.The Flag Day Festival will feature live music, community vendors, and a variety of games and activities for everyone, and concludes with an amazing fireworks show. It’s a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to come together, celebrate our local community, and enjoy a day of entertainment—all completely free of charge with the exception of food and beverage purchases. The success of this event would not be possible without the support of businesses like yours, and we would be honored if you would consider partnering with us as a sponsor for this exciting event. Woburn Kiwanis Foundation Inc is a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization, which means your donation is fully tax-deductible. EIN 99-2764331.Please feel free to reach out to me to discuss any questions at [email protected]
thank you for your consideration and hope to see you on June 13th!Please click on the sponsorship levels to view the benefits included with each tier.