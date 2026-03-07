Woman Veteran Calendar
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Our mission
Woman Veteran Calendar empowers women veterans through community, wellness, and self-care initiatives. They create spaces for connection and healing, promoting mental health and resilience among those who served our country.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
MilCity U.S.A. Dining Out
Jun 13, 5:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
1000 FM78, Schertz, TX 78154, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Woman Veteran Calendar — Mission Support Fund
$538 of $5,000 goal
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Our website
https://www.womanveterancalendar.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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