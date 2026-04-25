Womans Cancer Association Of The University Of Miami

The Women's Cancer Association of the University of Miami funds innovative cancer research and patient care, raising over $220,000 annually to advance lifesaving discoveries and bring hope to patients and families in our community.
Past events
Past events
Event
WCA 2026 Gala Program Ad
Apr 25, 6:39 - 11:00 PM EDT
1280 Stanford Dr Room 1078, Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA
Event
2026 Gala Tickets
Apr 25, 6:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
1280 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA
Event
WCA 2026 Gala Sponsor
Apr 25, 6:30 - 11:00 PM EDT
1280 Stanford Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to The Woman's Cancer Association of the University of Miami