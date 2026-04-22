Woman's Club of Claremont

Woman's Club of Claremont

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Our mission

The Woman's Club of Claremont empowers women through community service, social engagement, and educational initiatives, fostering connections and enhancing the quality of life in Claremont.
Past events
Past events
Bunco Night!
Event
Bunco Night!
Apr 21, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
343 W 12th St, Claremont, CA 91711, USA
Fundraiser for Fire Victims
Event
Fundraiser for Fire Victims
Mar 7, 4:00 - 5:00 PM PST
343 W Twelfth St, Claremont, CA 91711, USA

Our website

https://www.womansclubofclaremont.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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