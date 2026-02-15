Women Of Integrity
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Our mission
Women Of Integrity empowers young women through mentorship, community support, and initiatives like the Prom Dress Giveaway, fostering confidence and connection among sisters to help them shine on their special occasions.
Past events
Past events
Event
Annual Galentine's Day Fundraiser Celebration
Feb 15, 3:30 - 8:00 PM EST
507 Guy Lombardo Ave, Freeport, NY 11520, USA
Our website
https://www.womenofintegrityinc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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