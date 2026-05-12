Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region

Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region

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Our mission

The Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region empowers women through leadership, mentorship, and business support, fostering a community where women can thrive and lead in various sectors, enhancing their impact in the Bayou Region.
Past events
Past events
WBA Community Scholarship Luncheon
Event
WBA Community Scholarship Luncheon
May 12, 11:30 - 1:30 PM CDT
1381 W Tunnel Blvd, Houma, LA 70360, USA
2026 WBA Speed Networking Event
Event
2026 WBA Speed Networking Event
Apr 16, 5:30 - 8:00 PM CDT
402 W 3rd St, Thibodaux, LA 70301, USA
ATHENA Awards Banquet
Event
ATHENA Awards Banquet
Mar 26, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
3319 LA-311, Houma, LA 70360, USA
More ways to support us
Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region Silent Auction
Donation
Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region Silent Auction
Your silent auction contribution fuels direct support for women building businesses in the Bayou Region. Proceeds help provide networking, mentorship, and space for entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate.
Donate today
Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region's Memberships
Membership
Women's Business Alliance Bayou Region's Memberships
Looking to grow your network, build your brand, and be surrounded by women who genuinely support each other? You’re in the right place.The Women’s Business Alliance brings together women across the Bayou Region for powerful conversations, meaningful connections, and opportunities to make a real impact. From panel luncheons and networking mixers to scholarships and leadership recognition, WBA is where ambition meets community.Come for the connections. Stay for the impact--because when women come together, incredible things happen.
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Our website

https://bayouregionwba.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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