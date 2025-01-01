Women's Council of Realtors Memphis

Women's Council of Realtors Memphis

Subscribe

Our mission

The Women's Council of Realtors Memphis empowers women in real estate through networking, education, and advocacy, fostering leadership and professional growth to enhance the community and industry impact.
Events
Events
Bourbon Bubbles & Bingo
Event
Bourbon Bubbles & Bingo
Jun 16, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
1900 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138, USA
Get your tickets
Women's Council of Realtors Memphis Raffle 2026
Raffle
Women's Council of Realtors Memphis Raffle 2026
Oct 15, 11:00 AM - Oct 16, 2:00 PM CDT
View raffle

Our website

https://wcr.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by