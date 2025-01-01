Women's Council of Realtors Memphis
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Our mission
The Women's Council of Realtors Memphis empowers women in real estate through networking, education, and advocacy, fostering leadership and professional growth to enhance the community and industry impact.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Bourbon Bubbles & Bingo
Jun 16, 5:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
1900 S Germantown Rd, Germantown, TN 38138, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
Women's Council of Realtors Memphis Raffle 2026
Oct 15, 11:00 AM - Oct 16, 2:00 PM CDT
View raffle
Our website
https://wcr.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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