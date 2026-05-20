Women's Leadership Connection
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Women's Leadership Connection

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Women's Leadership Connection

Our mission

Women's Leadership Connection empowers women through networking, education, and innovative events, fostering leadership and collaboration to inspire personal and professional growth in a supportive community.
Past events
Past events
WLC Volunteer Night
Event
WLC Volunteer Night
May 19, 5:00 - 7:00 PM PDT
Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Drive, Medford, OR 97501
"Lift As You Climb" 2026 Conference
Event
"Lift As You Climb" 2026 Conference
May 1, 8:00 - 5:00 PM PDT
525 Bigham Knoll Drive, Jacksonville, OR 97530, USA
Lift As You Climb: Small Tables, Big Conversations
Event
Lift As You Climb: Small Tables, Big Conversations
Apr 7, 5:30 - 8:00 PM PDT
150 N Bartlett St, Medford, OR 97501, USA
WLC Presents: Sip, Snack & Spark Ideas with AI!
Event
WLC Presents: Sip, Snack & Spark Ideas with AI!
Jan 13, 6:00 - 8:00 PM PST
2125 S Pacific Hwy, Medford, OR 97501, USA

Our website

https://womensleadership.co/

Contact information

[email protected]
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