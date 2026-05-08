Wood County 4-H Leaders Association
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Wood County 4-H Leaders Association

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Wood County 4-H Leaders Association

Our mission

The Wood County 4-H Leaders Association empowers youth through hands-on learning experiences in agriculture, leadership, and community service, fostering personal growth and development in a supportive environment.
Events
Events
Livestock Show Shirt Order Payment 2026
Event
Livestock Show Shirt Order Payment 2026
May 8, 4:00 PM - Jun 16, 11:55 PM EDT
1 Court Square, Parkersburg, WV 26101, USA
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More ways to support us
Wood County 4-H Teen Leader Tribal Shirt Fundraiser 2026
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Wood County 4-H Teen Leader Tribal Shirt Fundraiser 2026
Make sure to fill out your Order form Online: https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8odmCORfE4oEZqm Shirts are $15 each. Pick Up at Alpha I, Alpha II, OMC or Wood County Extension Office Show your tribal spirit with your Tribe Shirt! The Wood County 4-H Teen Leaders are selling Tribal Shirts as a fundraiser. Represent your tribe—Cherokee, Delaware, Mingo, Seneca, or Big Foot! Tribe Name and Symbol on the front and tribal song lyrics on the back.Every shirt you purchase helps teens take part in hands-on leadership, service, and skill-building experiences throughout Wood County.
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Wood County Regional Horse Camp 2026
Membership
Wood County Regional Horse Camp 2026
Wood County 4-H Regional Horse Camp 2026Red, White and Boots - The Year of the HorseWhen: Sunday, May 31st - Friday, June 5thWHERE: Wood County 4-H Camp - 2203 Butcher Bend Rd Mineral Wells, WV 26150Wood County Regional Horse Camp 2026 🐴 to build riding skills, learn horse care, and grow confidence through hands-on sessions. Youth work closely with experienced volunteers who support safe, practical learning.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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