Wood County 4-H Leaders Association

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Wood County 4-H Teen Leader Tribal Shirt Fundraiser 2026

Make sure to fill out your Order form Online: https://wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8odmCORfE4oEZqm Shirts are $15 each. Pick Up at Alpha I, Alpha II, OMC or Wood County Extension Office Show your tribal spirit with your Tribe Shirt! The Wood County 4-H Teen Leaders are selling Tribal Shirts as a fundraiser. Represent your tribe—Cherokee, Delaware, Mingo, Seneca, or Big Foot! Tribe Name and Symbol on the front and tribal song lyrics on the back.Every shirt you purchase helps teens take part in hands-on leadership, service, and skill-building experiences throughout Wood County.