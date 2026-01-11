Woodbridge Faith Center Inc
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Woodbridge Faith Center Inc
Our mission
Woodbridge Faith Center Inc aims to build a new masjid and seminary to foster community growth and spiritual development. Through donations and volunteer efforts, they strive to create a welcoming space for education and worship.
Past events
Past events
Event
2nd Hifzul Qur’an Jalsa, Graduation Ceremony & Fundraiser
Jan 11, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EST
6715 Commerce St, Springfield, VA 22150, USA
Our website
https://www.woodbridgefaithcenter.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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