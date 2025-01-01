Working On Wellness Foundation Inc

Sharing Christmas for the Working On Wellness Foundation
For many people living with MS, Parkinson’s, chronic illness, or age-related mobility changes, movement isn’t optional—it’s essential. The Working On Wellness Foundation provides free online seated exercise classes that keep people moving, supported, and socially connected.Thank you for helping us continue this mission.After your donation, Zeffy may invite you to support their nonprofit platform. They pass your full donation on to the Working On Wellness Foundation. Giving to Zeffy is optional—thank you either way!