Working On Wellness Foundation Inc

Donation

Donations keep all of our exercise sessions FREE

Working On Wellness Foundation provides exercise for those with conditions that require it just to keep moving. We now provide FREE online seated/chair exercise opportunities for anyone with mobility issues.Your contribution keeps people moving. And because we start each of our live sessions with social time, it also fights the isolation. Plus, we know that it's always easier to exercise with friends.After your donation, Zeffy may invite you to support their nonprofit platform. They pass your full donation on to the Working On Wellness Foundation. Giving to Zeffy is optional—thank you either way!