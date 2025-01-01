Working On Wellness Foundation Inc
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Working On Wellness Foundation Inc

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Working On Wellness Foundation Inc

Our mission

Working On Wellness Foundation promotes health and wellness for seniors and those with mobility challenges through accessible fitness classes, fostering community connection and strength. Their mission is to make wellness accessible for everyone.
More ways to support us
Donations keep all of our exercise sessions FREE
Donation
Donations keep all of our exercise sessions FREE
Working On Wellness Foundation provides exercise for those with conditions that require it just to keep moving. We now provide FREE online seated/chair exercise opportunities for anyone with mobility issues.Your contribution keeps people moving. And because we start each of our live sessions with social time, it also fights the isolation. Plus, we know that it's always easier to exercise with friends.After your donation, Zeffy may invite you to support their nonprofit platform. They pass your full donation on to the Working On Wellness Foundation. Giving to Zeffy is optional—thank you either way!
Donate today
Sharing Christmas for the Working On Wellness Foundation
Donation
Sharing Christmas for the Working On Wellness Foundation
For many people living with MS, Parkinson’s, chronic illness, or age-related mobility changes, movement isn’t optional—it’s essential. The Working On Wellness Foundation provides free online seated exercise classes that keep people moving, supported, and socially connected.Thank you for helping us continue this mission.After your donation, Zeffy may invite you to support their nonprofit platform. They pass your full donation on to the Working On Wellness Foundation. Giving to Zeffy is optional—thank you either way!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.workingonwellnessfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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