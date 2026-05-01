World Peace Association

World Peace Association

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Our mission

The World Peace Association fosters community harmony through cultural events and celebrations, promoting understanding and unity among diverse groups. They aim to create a welcoming environment that celebrates shared values and traditions.
Events
Events
Eid Festival @ Masjed Al Nour
Event
Eid Festival @ Masjed Al Nour
May 27, 10:30 - 3:30 PM EDT
23800 W Chicago, Redford Township, MI 48239, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://worldpeaceoutreach.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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