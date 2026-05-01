Xcel Cheer And Tumble Booster Club

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26-27 Step One All Stars Booster Club's Memberships

We are excited to announce the 2026 - 2027 membership drive for our Booster Club for athletes! The X-Cel Cheer & Tumble Booster Club membership drive runs from May 1 through September 1, 2026. Members who join after September 1 will be required to pay a $25 late fee, which will be donated to the Step One Hardship Fund. Membership will close on November 1, and no new members will be accepted after that date. The Booster Club is a group of dedicated individuals who come together to support our Step One athletes through fundraising and volunteering efforts. As members of the Booster Club, you will have the opportunity to make a direct impact on the success of our athletes. Your support will help reduce the cost of All-Star cheer by providing Team Rooms, end of season banquet and will help reduce the cost of year end event fees. Additionally, the Booster Club provides families a way to directly impact their costs through fundraising at venues, raffles and other exciting fundraising opportunities. These fundraising opportunities, end of season fee discount and athlete banquet cost are only available for booster members. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!Do you love Step One?!?! Do you want to support the boosters but working events and selling tons of raffle tickets isn’t for you?This season we are continuing with The Booster Backer Membership! Joining the Booster Backers is a great opportunity to show your support to all of the Step One athletes. The Booster Backer membership covers all of the athletes in your family. Platinum Membership $1000.00 Your business logo or family picture will be displayed in the team rooms for all of the competitions. It will also be displayed in the parent room at the gym. You will receive a full page in the Step 1 banquet program and a $50 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel.Gold Membership $500.00 Your business logo or family name will be displayed in the team room for all competitions and in the parent room at the gym. You will receive a half page in the Step 1 banquet program and receive a $30 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel. Silver Membership $250.00 Your business name or family name will be displayed in the team room for all competitions and in the parent room at the gym. You will also be listed in the Step 1 banquet program and receive a $20 Step 1 gift card to be used at the showcase for apparel. Bronze Membership $125.00 Your business name or family name in the parent room at the gym. You will also be listed in the Step 1 banquet program.**NEW THIS YEAR**Want to donate a little extra? This season we are introducing a Hardship Fund to support Step One families who may face unexpected financial hardships during the season. Any additional donations will go directly toward helping families in our program when they need it most. Every contribution, big or small, is greatly appreciated.Don’t worry, we are still offering our traditional membership.Basic Membership $50Additional Sibling $30The X-Cel Cheer & Tumble Booster Club membership drive runs from May 1 through September 1, 2026. Members who join after September 1 will be required to pay a $25 late fee, which will be donated to the Step One Hardship Fund. Membership will close on November 1, and no new members will be accepted after that date.