Our mission
Xpedition Lifeline is a 501(c)(3) crisis-response nonprofit that deploys in person with our two Facility Dogs - Scout and Hattie. We help help stabilize military members, veterans, and first responders in moments of trauma by providing emotional presence, faith-based encouragement, and direct connection to trusted resources. Our mission is carried out through a Christ-centered foundation while remaining committed to serving all individuals with dignity, compassion, and respect.
Our website
https://www.xpeditionlifeline.org/
Contact information
Xpedition Lifeline operates as a mobile mission-based organization deploying where we are needed most.
Eriberto and Promise Franqui can be reached by email for all inquiries, partnerships, and mission coordination.
Eriberto & Promise Franqui
Co-Founders & Joint Executive Directors
Email: [email protected]
EIN: 33-4619588