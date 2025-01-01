Xpedition Lifeline
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Xpedition Lifeline

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Xpedition Lifeline

Our mission

Xpedition Lifeline is a 501(c)(3) crisis-response nonprofit that deploys in person with our two Facility Dogs - Scout and Hattie. We help help stabilize military members, veterans, and first responders in moments of trauma by providing emotional presence, faith-based encouragement, and direct connection to trusted resources. Our mission is carried out through a Christ-centered foundation while remaining committed to serving all individuals with dignity, compassion, and respect.

Our website

https://www.xpeditionlifeline.org/

Contact information

Xpedition Lifeline operates as a mobile mission-based organization deploying where we are needed most.


Eriberto and Promise Franqui can be reached by email for all inquiries, partnerships, and mission coordination.

Eriberto & Promise Franqui
Co-Founders & Joint Executive Directors
Email: [email protected]


EIN: 33-4619588

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