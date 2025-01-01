Xpedition Lifeline is a 501(c)(3) crisis-response nonprofit that deploys in person with our two Facility Dogs - Scout and Hattie. We help help stabilize military members, veterans, and first responders in moments of trauma by providing emotional presence, faith-based encouragement, and direct connection to trusted resources. Our mission is carried out through a Christ-centered foundation while remaining committed to serving all individuals with dignity, compassion, and respect.