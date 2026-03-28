Yelm VFW
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Yelm VFW

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Yelm VFW

Our mission

Yelm VFW supports local veterans and the community through events like fishing tournaments, fostering camaraderie and providing resources for those who served. Their mission is to honor veterans while enhancing community engagement and support.
Events
Events
The Veterans Cup
Event
The Veterans Cup
Aug 21, 2:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
15425 Mosman Ave SW, Yelm, WA 98597, USA
Get your tickets
19th Annual Military Heroes Car and Bike Show
Event
19th Annual Military Heroes Car and Bike Show
Sep 5, 8:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
206 Thurston Co Rails-To-Trails, Rainier, WA 98576, USA
Get your tickets
Gun Raffle 2026
Raffle
Gun Raffle 2026
Apr 9, 3:00 PM - Sep 5, 3:00 PM PDT
View raffle

Our website

https://www.vfw5580.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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