Yelm VFW
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Yelm VFW
Our mission
Yelm VFW supports local veterans and the community through events like fishing tournaments, fostering camaraderie and providing resources for those who served. Their mission is to honor veterans while enhancing community engagement and support.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
The Veterans Cup
Aug 21, 2:00 - 6:00 PM PDT
15425 Mosman Ave SW, Yelm, WA 98597, USA
Get your tickets
Event
19th Annual Military Heroes Car and Bike Show
Sep 5, 8:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
206 Thurston Co Rails-To-Trails, Rainier, WA 98576, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
Gun Raffle 2026
Apr 9, 3:00 PM - Sep 5, 3:00 PM PDT
View raffle
Our website
https://www.vfw5580.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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