Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated
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Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

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Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

Our mission

Yi Hwang Academy of Language Excellence (YHALE) is a K–8 dual language immersion charter school committed to academic excellence, bilingualism, biliteracy, and intercultural competence. The mission of YHALE is to provide a 21st century education to fully develop our children’s bilingual and bi-literate potential, to broaden their awareness of other cultures of the world, and to prepare them for the competitive global marketplace while thriving socially, emotionally, and intellectually.

Past events
Past events
YHALE 2026 Pie Day Raffle Tickets
Raffle
YHALE 2026 Pie Day Raffle Tickets
Mar 3, 4:00 PM - Mar 15, 11:55 PM EDT
YHALE 2026 Lunar New Year Raffle Ticket
Raffle
YHALE 2026 Lunar New Year Raffle Ticket
Jan 26, 8:00 AM - Feb 7, 4:00 PM EST
2026 YHALE Lunar New Year Event
Event
2026 YHALE Lunar New Year Event
Feb 7, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EST
Parking Lot, 4450 River Green Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30096, USA
More ways to support us
2025-2026 YHALE Annual Fundraising
Donation
2025-2026 YHALE Annual Fundraising
$95,364 of $70,000 goal
Donate today
Yard Sign (5th Grade)
Shop
Yard Sign (5th Grade)
Congratulations to our 5th graders! 🎉Show your pride in your neighborhood with a graduation yard sign! Please place your order by April 30th to ensure it’s ready on time.
View shop

Our website

https://www.yhale.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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