Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

Yi Hwang Academy of Language Excellence (YHALE) is a K–8 dual language immersion charter school committed to academic excellence, bilingualism, biliteracy, and intercultural competence. The mission of YHALE is to provide a 21st century education to fully develop our children’s bilingual and bi-literate potential, to broaden their awareness of other cultures of the world, and to prepare them for the competitive global marketplace while thriving socially, emotionally, and intellectually.