Donation

Help Equip the Saints for the Work of Ministry

Kingdom Minded Ministries exists to equip the saints for the work of ministry, raising up disciples who are healed, set free, equipped, and sent in the power of Jesus Christ.This is more than a ministry. This is a movement.Kingdom Minded Ministries operates under You Are Not Forgotten Inc., a registered nonprofit organization, allowing us to expand outreach, provide resources, and serve individuals and communities with integrity and accountability.Through Kingdom Recovery, discipleship, the School of Ministry, outreach, and media, we are building a clear pathway from recovery to discipleship to equipping to sending. We believe every believer is called to walk in freedom and step into their God-given purpose.What you're giving supportsYour generosity helps cover publication costs for books and discipleship materials so they can be distributed to those in need. It helps place all of my books in prisons, jails, and rehab centers where individuals are seeking hope, healing, and transformation. It also helps cover the fees required to distribute podcast content onto inmate tablets, allowing the message of Jesus Christ, healing, and freedom to reach people behind bars.Your giving also supports discipleship training, outreach efforts, and the development of resources that equip individuals and churches to walk in truth, power, and purpose.Everything we do is focused on one mission: to raise up disciples who live in truth, walk in power, and fulfill their calling.VisionTo see believers healed, equipped, and sent, impacting churches, cities, and nations for the Kingdom of God.Call to actionWhen you give, you are not just donating. You are helping place life-changing resources into the hands of those who need them most. You are helping bring the gospel into prisons, jails, and rehabs. You are helping raise up disciples and send laborers into the harvest.Give today and be part of what God is building.Kingdom RecoveryKingdom Recovery is a core ministry of Kingdom Minded Ministries, focused on helping people heal, be set free, and walk in freedom through Jesus Christ.