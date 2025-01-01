YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN INC
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YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN INC

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YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN INC

Our mission

Our mission is to bring hope to those in crisis by providing safe housing, Christ-centered recovery, discipleship, and workforce development, empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and step into their God-given purpose.

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You Are Not Forgotten – Bringing Hope, Shelter, and Second Chances
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You Are Not Forgotten – Bringing Hope, Shelter, and Second Chances
You Are Not Forgotten Inc. exists to reach those society often overlooks — the unhoused, individuals battling addiction, those returning from incarceration, and anyone in crisis.Every week, we meet people where they are through hands-on Gospel outreach, providing food, hygiene items, clothing, prayer, and connections to life-changing resources.But our mission does not stop there.We are committed to walking with individuals from crisis to calling through a clear, structured path of transformation.Our Mission in ActionEverything we do is built on four pillars:Crisis Care: Helping individuals come off the streets and into safe, stable environments where they can begin the process of healing.Faith Houses Launching Christ-centered transitional housing for men and women, providing discipleship, mentorship, and structured living for lasting transformation.Gospel OutreachTaking the message of Jesus into prisons, jails, rehabs, and the streets, reaching those who feel forgotten.Workforce DevelopmentThrough our Momentum Workforce Program, we equip individuals with job skills, training, and real employment opportunities so they can rebuild their lives with confidence and purpose.Our Next StepWe are actively working to launch our first Faith House and develop crisis housing in St. Charles.This will provide a safe, stable, Christ-centered environment where individuals can heal, grow, and prepare for independent living.Your Donation Will Help UsSustain and expand weekly outreach in St. Charles and St. LouisLaunch our first Faith House and crisis housing initiativeExpand recovery, discipleship, and reentry supportDevelop our Momentum Workforce ProgramProvide real pathways from survival to stabilityMake an ImpactEvery gift makes a difference.Whether you give $25, $50, $100, or more, you are helping someone move from crisis to stability, from brokenness to purpose, and from being forgotten to fully known and restored.Together, we can make sure no one is forgotten.Shane BlackledgeFounder314-529-1935
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Help Equip the Saints for the Work of Ministry
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Help Equip the Saints for the Work of Ministry
Kingdom Minded Ministries exists to equip the saints for the work of ministry, raising up disciples who are healed, set free, equipped, and sent in the power of Jesus Christ.This is more than a ministry. This is a movement.Kingdom Minded Ministries operates under You Are Not Forgotten Inc., a registered nonprofit organization, allowing us to expand outreach, provide resources, and serve individuals and communities with integrity and accountability.Through Kingdom Recovery, discipleship, the School of Ministry, outreach, and media, we are building a clear pathway from recovery to discipleship to equipping to sending. We believe every believer is called to walk in freedom and step into their God-given purpose.What you're giving supportsYour generosity helps cover publication costs for books and discipleship materials so they can be distributed to those in need. It helps place all of my books in prisons, jails, and rehab centers where individuals are seeking hope, healing, and transformation. It also helps cover the fees required to distribute podcast content onto inmate tablets, allowing the message of Jesus Christ, healing, and freedom to reach people behind bars.Your giving also supports discipleship training, outreach efforts, and the development of resources that equip individuals and churches to walk in truth, power, and purpose.Everything we do is focused on one mission: to raise up disciples who live in truth, walk in power, and fulfill their calling.VisionTo see believers healed, equipped, and sent, impacting churches, cities, and nations for the Kingdom of God.Call to actionWhen you give, you are not just donating. You are helping place life-changing resources into the hands of those who need them most. You are helping bring the gospel into prisons, jails, and rehabs. You are helping raise up disciples and send laborers into the harvest.Give today and be part of what God is building.Kingdom RecoveryKingdom Recovery is a core ministry of Kingdom Minded Ministries, focused on helping people heal, be set free, and walk in freedom through Jesus Christ.
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Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At YOU ARE NOT FORGOTTEN INC, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Our website

https://shaneblackledge5.wixsite.com/you-are-not-forgotte

Contact information

Founder Shane Blackledg

[email protected]

314-529-1935

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