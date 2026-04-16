Young Founders Lab Inc
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Young Founders Lab Inc
Our mission
Young Founders Lab Inc empowers underserved youth (ages 12-19) in Maryland through entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and technology skills. We provide hands-on programming to help them build businesses and break cycles of economic inequity.
Past events
Past events
Event
Networking Event
Apr 16, 4:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
1700 E Cold Spring Ln, Baltimore, MD 21251, USA
Raffle
Young Founders Lab Inc's Annual Raffle 2026
Feb 10, 12:00 PM - Feb 28, 8:00 PM EST
Our website
https://www.yofolabmd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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