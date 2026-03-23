Young Professionals Choral Collective
organization logo

Young Professionals Choral Collective

Subscribe
Donate

Young Professionals Choral Collective

Our mission

Young Professionals Choral Collective empowers emerging artists through collaborative choral performances, fostering community and connection. Our mission is to inspire and uplift through the transformative power of music, celebrating diverse voices.
Events
Events
Gala 2026: Sing the Queen City Corporate Sponsor
Event
Gala 2026: Sing the Queen City Corporate Sponsor
May 30, 6:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
35 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Get your tickets
Season 14: Gala - Sing The Queen City
Event
Season 14: Gala - Sing The Queen City
May 30, 6:00 - 11:55 PM EDT
35 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Shop
Young Professionals Choral Collective Merchandise Shop
Our YPCC Merchandise!
View shop
Season 14: Gala Cycle Concert “Sing the Queen City” SINGER REGISTRATION
Membership
Season 14: Gala Cycle Concert “Sing the Queen City” SINGER REGISTRATION
Season 14 will conclude with our annual Gala Event. This year collaborating with Queen City Cabaret for "Sing the Queen City" a gala celebrating Broadway classics that showcase the artistic talent and spirit of our own community!Register to sing in "Sing the Queen City" for our 14th Season Gala Cycle! Membership for this cycle includes all sheet music and learning materials, as well as costs covered for all rehearsals and performance, and the ever popular Gala Afterparty! We're excited to be at the beautifully exquisite Netherland Plaza - Hall of Mirrors!Rehearsal ScheduleAll rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 PM unless otherwise noted.You may only miss two (2) rehearsals totalRehearsals Begin:Tuesday, March 31 - Tuesday, May 26, 2026*Rehearsal Locations TBD*Dress Rehearsal: Saturday, May 30, 2026 | *Details TBD*Hilton Cincinnati – Netherland PlazaGala Performance:Saturday, May 30, 2026 Hilton Cincinnati – Netherland Plaza*We will add the details as they are finalized*IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE "SUPER VOLUNTEER" DISCOUNT OPTION (1/2 off registration), PLEASE SIGN UP HERE FOR VOLUNTEER SHIFTS FIRST & EMAIL Mary Andersen FOR YOU DISCOUNT CODE!
View membership
CC Angel Fund
Donation
CC Angel Fund
Named in honor of CC, a cherished and joyful pup of YPCC board member Stephanie Renny, the CC Angel Fund embodies the spirit of community, inclusivity, and kindness. This special fund ensures that financial barriers never stand in the way of talented singers joining YPCC.Your donation directly supports singers who are unable to pay their cycle dues, allowing them to fully participate in creating music, fostering connections, and building a vibrant, inclusive arts community. Every contribution helps make YPCC a place where everyone belongs—regardless of their financial circumstances.By donating to the CC Angel Fund, you're not only uplifting individual voices but also strengthening the collective harmony of YPCC. Together, we can keep the music alive and accessible for all.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ypccsing.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by