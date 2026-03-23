Young Professionals Choral Collective

Membership

Season 14: Gala Cycle Concert “Sing the Queen City” SINGER REGISTRATION

Season 14 will conclude with our annual Gala Event. This year collaborating with Queen City Cabaret for "Sing the Queen City" a gala celebrating Broadway classics that showcase the artistic talent and spirit of our own community!Register to sing in "Sing the Queen City" for our 14th Season Gala Cycle! Membership for this cycle includes all sheet music and learning materials, as well as costs covered for all rehearsals and performance, and the ever popular Gala Afterparty! We're excited to be at the beautifully exquisite Netherland Plaza - Hall of Mirrors!Rehearsal ScheduleAll rehearsals are from 6:30-8:30 PM unless otherwise noted.You may only miss two (2) rehearsals totalRehearsals Begin:Tuesday, March 31 - Tuesday, May 26, 2026*Rehearsal Locations TBD*Dress Rehearsal: Saturday, May 30, 2026 | *Details TBD*Hilton Cincinnati – Netherland PlazaGala Performance:Saturday, May 30, 2026 Hilton Cincinnati – Netherland Plaza*We will add the details as they are finalized*IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE "SUPER VOLUNTEER" DISCOUNT OPTION (1/2 off registration), PLEASE SIGN UP HERE FOR VOLUNTEER SHIFTS FIRST & EMAIL Mary Andersen FOR YOU DISCOUNT CODE!