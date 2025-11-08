Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation
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Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation
Our mission
The Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation empowers collegiate student athletes by providing partial scholarships, fostering academic achievement and athletic excellence to honor Zack Zolin's legacy. www.zzscholarshipfdn.com
Past events
Past events
Event
2025 Zigg's Toss-A-Thon
Nov 8, 10:00 - 3:00 PM MST
1280 W Caroline Ln, Tempe, AZ 85284
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Support Athletes in Need
$700 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.zzscholarship.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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