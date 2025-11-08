Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation
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Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation

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Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation

Our mission

The Zack Zolin Scholarship Foundation empowers collegiate student athletes by providing partial scholarships, fostering academic achievement and athletic excellence to honor Zack Zolin's legacy. www.zzscholarshipfdn.com
Past events
Past events
2025 Zigg's Toss-A-Thon
Event
2025 Zigg's Toss-A-Thon
Nov 8, 10:00 - 3:00 PM MST
1280 W Caroline Ln, Tempe, AZ 85284
More ways to support us
Donate to Support Athletes in Need
Donation
Donate to Support Athletes in Need
$700 of $5,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.zzscholarship.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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