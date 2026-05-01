Zafa Court No. 41
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Zafa Court No. 41

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Zafa Court No. 41

Our mission

Zafa Court No. 41 empowers communities in Durham and North Carolina through charitable initiatives, fostering kindness and support. Their mission is to create positive change and a compassionate world by engaging individuals in meaningful contributions.
Events
Events
The Velvet Pour Raffle 2026
Raffle
The Velvet Pour Raffle 2026
May 1, 4:00 PM - Jul 27, 4:00 PM EDT
View raffle
More ways to support us
$41 for 41 Annual Fund Drive
Donation
$41 for 41 Annual Fund Drive
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Zafa Court No. 41, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact, too.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Let's get Physical Line Dance Class
Event
Let's get Physical Line Dance Class
Step onto the floor with us for “Let’s Get Physical” Line Dance Class 💃🏽—a fun way to move your body, connect with neighbors, and support Zafa Court No. 41’s community service work in Durham.Your registration helps us fund local programs that provide real support to families in need. All experience levels are welcome—just bring comfortable shoes, a good attitude, and a willingness to learn together 🤝.Thank you for supporting our mission. Your support is invaluable.***Fees are optional. To bypass fees, select Other and enter $0.***
Get your tickets
Zafa Queen’s Contest Reverse Bond Keep Her in Jail Fundraiser
Donation
Zafa Queen’s Contest Reverse Bond Keep Her in Jail Fundraiser
$655 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.zafacourt41durhamnc.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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